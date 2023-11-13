First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A dry and mild start to the work week….in fact right now the entire week is looking pretty nice for mid-November, with just a slight cooling trend for later in the week. In the short term, we’ll continue with mostly clear skies and light winds. Highs today and tomorrow (Tuesday) will be about 65 to 70. Nights will be seasonably chilly but dry, with lows mainly in the 30s. Moisture to our south will try to move northeast into the area Wednesday and Thursday, but will bring mainly just a few clouds…with little chance of measurable rainfall.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler northwest flow from Friday through next weekend, but even then it will remain relatively mild for mid-November. At this point it looks like the next chance of rain is about a week away, somewhere around the 20th or so….but this will depend on an upper low moving in from the west so the timing on this will likely change. Note that with continued very dry weather over the plains, the Mississippi River is beginning to fall once again.

