First Alert: Mild Monday

A beautiful fall day in southern Illinois.
A beautiful fall day in southern Illinois.(Source: cNews/Angie Morris)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This week is looking very nice for mid-November.

Today will be mild with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Afternoon highs today and Tuesday will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

Tonight and Tuesday night will be seasonably chilly with lows mainly in the 30s.

We’ll see a few clouds move in Wednesday and Thursday, with a little chance for measurable rainfall.

A weak cold front will bring a slightly cooler northwest flow from Friday through next weekend, but it will remain relatively mild for mid-November.

As it continues to be mostly dry and mild, the Mississippi River looks to slowly fall again. This could impact river traffic.

