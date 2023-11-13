Heartland Votes
Famous behind-the-scenes photos of Hollywood on display at Crisp Museum

Backstage Hollywood photography exhibit.
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catch a look at Hollywood stars from the 1950s and ‘60s through a new photography exhibit at Crisp Museum.

Photographer Bob Willoughby is known for being among the first to take pictures behind the scenes of Hollywood movie studios. When he was alive, he captured the likes of Judy Garland and Audrey Hepburn, among others.

“Mr. Willoughby had a unique relationship with a variety of studios and actresses and actors,” said museum manager and senior curator Jim Phillips. “He could take very candid shots, very real shots, rather than what you see onscreen.”

Appearing on Heartland Afternoon, Phillips said these photographs are important because they show a side rarely seen of some of the most enigmatic people to ever exist. Willoughby’s capturing of these stars during natural moments revealed their humanity.

“These are people too, just like you and me. They have their job, which is in theatre, but they also are just very human people, and this captures a lot of that human emotion you don’t see from those characters because they’re so poised otherwise,” said Phillips.

The Backstage Hollywood exhibit includes 91 pieces of photography by Willoughby. It’s available to view until January 7, 2024.

