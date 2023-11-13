Heartland Votes
Charleston, Mo. DPS investigating weekend shootings

Police are investigating two weekend shootings in Charleston, Mo.
Police are investigating two weekend shootings in Charleston, Mo.(WVVA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating two weekend shootings.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Ada Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 10.

He said a bullet went into a house and hit a person. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the chief said a car and a couple of houses were hit by gunfire in the 700 block of S. Green Street. No injuries were reported.

Officers believe the two shootings could be connected. They do not currently have a suspect description in either investigation.

