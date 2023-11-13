Heartland Votes
CBS to air episodes of new, returning series after Super Bowl

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - CBS Premiere Week begins right after the Super Bowl with the debut of the new drama series “Tracker.”

The network announced its premiere dates for the 2024 primetime schedule, which follows the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

Sunday, Feb. 11 - Following the live broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII

  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Tracker (series premiere)

Monday, Feb. 12

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - The Neighborhood (6th season premiere)
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Bob ❤️ Abishola (5th season premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - NCIS (21st season premiere)
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - NCIS: Hawai’i (3rd season premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - FBI (6th season premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - FBI: International (3rd season premiere)
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - FBI: Most Wanted (5th season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 15

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Young Sheldon (7th season premiere)
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Ghosts (3rd season premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - So Help Me Todd (2nd season premiere)
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Tracker

Friday, Feb. 16

  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - S.W.A.T. (7th season premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Fire Country (2nd season premiere)
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Blue Bloods (14th season premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 18

  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - 60 Minutes
  • 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - The Equalizer (4th season premiere)
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Tracker
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - CSI: Vegas (3rd season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 22

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Young Sheldon
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Ghosts
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - So Help Me Todd
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Tracker

Wednesday, Feb. 28

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Survivor (46th season premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 29

  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Young Sheldon
  • 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Ghosts
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - So Help Me Todd
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Elsbeth (series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Survivor

Wednesday, March 13

  • 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Survivor
  • 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - The Amazing Race (36th season premiere)

Additional programming will be announced in the next few weeks.

Previously announced legal drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, and Poppa’s House, a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans, Jr., are currently planned to air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

You can click here for more local programming on KFVS12, KFVS-TOO and more.

