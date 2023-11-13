Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Buc-ee’s announces opening date for Springfield location

Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.(Buc-ees)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The wait is over; the Buc-ee’s Springfield location along I-44 will officially open next month.

The travel center giant announced Monday that the doors will open at 6 a.m. on December 11, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The 53,000-square-foot location will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store, with thousands of snack, meal, and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its extravagance.

State and local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield Councilman Abe McGull and more.

“Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66!” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee’s to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for.”

The company says the location will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

Buc-ee’s is located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Billy J. Jeralds, 31, is facing a long list of charges following a chase with the Williamson...
Man arrested after chase with Williamson County Sheriff, deputies
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. and nine other country music artists are set to take...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Hank Williams Jr. to headline concert in Poplar Bluff
The crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a...
16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

A death investigation is underway at a home on the 100 block of North Handy in Sikeston.
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide investigation
The crash involving a school bus and a truck with a flatbed trailer happened Thursday evening,...
School principal gives update on bus driver, students injured in Rte. 51 crash
All sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps of Engineers will be temporarily...
Sections of Rend Lake to close for firearm deer hunting seasons
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Authorities in central Iowa say an Illinois hunter has died after being shot in the face by...
Illinois man dies after being fatally shot in face by fellow hunter, authorities say