Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December, NBC’s Melissa Stark reported during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’” Stark said on the telecast.

However, Rodgers, who was on the sideline, told Stark he “just wasn’t feeling it” about throwing passes during pre-game warmups as he has the last several weeks.

Rodgers said he has been working on a weight-limiting treadmill, jogging at 50% of his body weight. His goal this week is to increase it to 75%.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a...
16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
A woman from Mississippi was hospitalized following a crash in Bollinger County, Missouri early...
Vehicle crashes into building in Bollinger County, passenger seriously injured

Latest News

As firearm deer hunting season approaches for those in southern Illinois, the Annual Pope...
Pope County to hold 63rd Annual Deer Festival
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean