30-year-old man arrested for rape, sexual abuse of a juvenile

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Symsonia, Kentucky was arrested Monday afternoon following an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation began Sunday night when deputies were called to a local hospital.

Deputies learned 30-year-old Marcus Cicchetti had sex with a juvenile on multiple occasions, and sent pictures and videos of a sexual nature to the teenager.

On Monday, November 13, detectives arrested Cicchetti around 1:43 p.m. at a home on Pugh Road in McCracken County.

Cicchetti was taken to the McCracken Co. Jail, and charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

