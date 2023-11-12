Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

FILE - A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded early Sunday in a...
FILE - A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting that happened near the VSU campus, the university said.(WCJB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting that happened near the VSU campus, the university said.

The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police.

The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. The suspect remains at large.

VSU Police Chief David Bragg said the campus remains on lockdown as a precaution, the university said, and police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a...
16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
A woman from Mississippi was hospitalized following a crash in Bollinger County, Missouri early...
Vehicle crashes into building in Bollinger County, passenger seriously injured
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma
Adam Green (left), a 16-year Army veteran, saved Air Force veteran John Curney after he choked...
Army veteran saves choking Air Force veteran on his birthday