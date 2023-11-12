Veterans honored at Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau, Veterans were honored for their service at North County Park.

During the ceremony on November 11, 13 flags were added alongside the playing of “TAPS” and many families honoring those that have served.

Residing Commissioner of Cape Girardeau County, Clint Tracy, said the event allowed the families to talk about their experience with serving in the military.

“Probably the unique thing about this ceremony is that the families get to come talk about their veterans and their service and what it means to them,” said Tracy.

There were more than 900 flags up during the ceremony. The flags will remain up until Monday, November 13.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.