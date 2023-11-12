Veterans Day celebrations held at Fort D in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau at Fort D, the Veterans Day celebrations continued.

On November 11, the Fort was open for individuals to tour, as well as a chance to find their ancestors who served and gain more knowledge on them.

Mike Jacob, a veteran from out of Cape Girardeau shared a piece of his experience while serving.

“I was part of a P3′s quadrant, anti submarine warfare. Got injured and actually never got to leave California. I spent a year in Oakland Naval Hospital,” said Jacob.

Fort D held just one of the many events that were held in the Heartland to honor veterans.

