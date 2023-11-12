Heartland Votes
UT Martin defeats Southeast Missouri to get share of OVC title

SEMO vs UT Martin
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin football team defeated the Southeast Missouri State University football team, earning a share of its third conference championship in a row.

On November 11, the UT Martin Skyhawks faced off against the SEMO Redhawks at Hardy Graham Stadium in Martin. The football game ended with the Skyhawks winning over the Redhawks with a final score of 41-14.

The Skyhawks have now claimed a conference championship in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history, and the fourth time as a member of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.

The Skyhawks will end the 2023 regular season on Saturday, November 18 when they travel out of the Southern Conference. Kickoff from Birmingham, Alabama is set for noon.

