Sunshine and cooler temps to start our Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/12
By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Happy Sunday Heartland! It’s is going to be amazing day with temperatures sitting in the low 60s. Temps for this morning are in mid to upper 30s, and a few spots are in the low 40s. All in all, this morning will feel a little warmer than it did yesterday. In the next few hours, the temperature will swiftly rise into the mid to upper 40s, and by the afternoon, temps will reach the mid 50s. The sky will stay nice and bright for this afternoon so try to get out and enjoy it. As the night wears on, we should see a few more clouds, along with temperatures dropping back down into the low 40s.

