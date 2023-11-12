Heartland Votes
Sunny and mild end to the weekend, warmer start to the work week

By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We are seeing cloud coverage across the Heartland, which will help in keeping temperatures tomorrow morning slightly warmer than Saturday morning. However, these clouds will be moving out overnight, leading to a sunny Sunday morning. Mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the day, with temperatures warming up to the mid to low 60s. After this we see a pretty mild set up., Partly cloudy skies to start the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which is a bit warm for mid November. Mornings will also be warming up, getting into the low 40s by Tuesday morning. As of now the partly cloudy skies will be continuing throughout the week and into the next weekend. We are tracking small chances of rain Wednesday through Saturday, but a majority of the Heartland should remain dry.

