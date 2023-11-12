One injured after crash; Mayfield man arrested for DUI

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested Saturday night after a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened on November 11 around 5:31 p.m. in the area of Old Dublin Road, just west of Mayfield.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that 47-year-old Joseph Donald Cherry of Mayfield was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Old Dublin Rd. Cherry failed to maintain his lane of travel.

Eddie Richard, 55, also of Mayfield, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Old Dublin Rd. Richard saw Cherry’s vehicle coming towards him and tried to leave the roadway to avoid the collision.

According to the release, Cherry struck the front end of Richard’s vehicle.

After further investigation, it was determined that Cherry was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cherry was taken to the Graves County RC Center and was then lodged in an out-of-county facility. He was charged with DUI first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment and failure to wear a seat belt.

Richard was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

