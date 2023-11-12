Heartland Votes
First Alert: Comfortably warm and sunny fall day

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/12
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KFVS) - More beautiful weather for your Sunday, with slightly warmer conditions than yesterday.

Temperatures for this morning are in the mid to upper 30s, with a few places sitting in the low 40s.

By around 9 a.m., we will see temps rise into the mid to upper 40s, and before noon, they will reach the mid 50s.

Meghan Smith says highs for the afternoon are looking to be in the low to mid 60s. Enjoy the beautiful sunny skies and comfortable breeze throughout the day.

For tonight, expect to see some clouds, as temps drop back down into the low 40s.

Tomorrow, there will be partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

For the rest of the work week, we will see highs in the mid 60s with a few chances of rain in some places.

