Above average temperatures to start the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the weekend comes to an end, we will continue to see these very mild conditions sticking around. Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the upper 30s, but will remain dry. For those with evening plans, expect slightly chilly conditions but nothing too cold. Overnight, we will see some partly cloudy skies, by the temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to start off the work week. The afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s, with those partly cloudy skies sticking around. Mornings will gradually warm up to the 40s and eventually low 50s by the end of the work week. Afternoons will remain partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s all week. By Friday expect more sunshine, but a very small chance of rain. Next weekend continues with the pattern of mild and mostly dry conditions.

