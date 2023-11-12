Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Above average temperatures to start the work week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the weekend comes to an end, we will continue to see these very mild conditions sticking around. Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the upper 30s, but will remain dry. For those with evening plans, expect slightly chilly conditions but nothing too cold. Overnight, we will see some partly cloudy skies, by the temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to start off the work week. The afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s, with those partly cloudy skies sticking around. Mornings will gradually warm up to the 40s and eventually low 50s by the end of the work week. Afternoons will remain partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s all week. By Friday expect more sunshine, but a very small chance of rain. Next weekend continues with the pattern of mild and mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a...
16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals
A woman from Mississippi was hospitalized following a crash in Bollinger County, Missouri early...
Vehicle crashes into building in Bollinger County, passenger seriously injured

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunshine and cooler temps to start our Sunday
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/12
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunny and mild end to the weekend, warmer start to the work week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/11/23