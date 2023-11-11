Heartland Votes
Vehicle crashes into building in Bollinger County, passenger seriously injured

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Mississippi was hospitalized following a crash in Bollinger County, Missouri early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on November 11, just 3 miles east of Arab.

According to a Mo. State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Brittany Whitehead of Titusville, Florida was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger northbound on Highway V at Hwy. C. Whitehead did not stop at the stop sign and crossed the roadway, before she struck a building.

Whitehead was not injured, but her vehicle was totaled.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Ashley Hopper of Eupora, Miss. was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for serious injuries.

According to the report, Whitehead and Hopper were not wearing seat belts.

