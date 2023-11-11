Our Weekend Outlook

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday morning and happy Veterans Day. A lot of sunshine and cool/ comfortable temperatures for our weekend. emperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s, and lower 40s in parts of the area. Today’s highs expect to be in the middle to upper 50s. This afternoon, there will be mostly clear skies with a steady breezes out of the east-northeast. The sky will turn partly cloudy this evening, and by midnight, the temperature will drop into the low 40s.

You may anticipate lows tomorrow in the mid- to upper-30s. With highs in the low to mid-60s, the skies will be primarily sunny once more. A system of high pressure will hang over the region through Wednesday, so this moderate pattern will persist into the workweek.

