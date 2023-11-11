Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

New shelter opening in West Frankfort to help those struggling in the community

One church in West Frankfort is fighting homelessness, drug addiction and more for their own community, hoping to change people's lives forever
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Fighting homelessness, drug addiction and more. That’s what one church in West Frankfort is doing for their own community, hoping to change people’s lives forever.

Lifted 24/7 is looking to help curb issues they see in their own community by providing the necessary resources to help change for the better. Pastor Julia Barnfield said she noticed that a change was needed.

“I’ve noticed that there was a great need for a homeless shelter for them to go too or a safe place for them to go too because there was nothing around here for them,” said Julia Barnfield.

That’s why Lifted 24/7 Pastors Julia and Kevin Barnfield are starting their own shelter.

“We’re going to accept the ones that are out there and they’re in the trap houses and they’re homeless and on drugs. And we’re going to allow them to come in and feed them and lay their head down so they can have a warm place and even stay here,” said Julia Barnfield.

The Barnfields saw a need in their own backyard. And they wanted to make a positive impact in their own community.

“Those that have been turned away because they been intoxicated or they’ve used or they have a legal issue, we’re not closing the door to them. We’re open 24/7 and as long as people are willing to come in and show effort and make a change, not violent things of that nature, but willing to work through their issues we’re keeping these doors open for them,” said Kevin Barnfield.

Currently they already have 15 people in their shelter. The Barnfields’ goal is to help anyone and everyone get back on their feet.

“And we want to see them do better in life, have more stability, have a more structured life and just be successful in life and never be homeless again once they leave here, never be addicted, never be homeless ever again,” said Julia Barnfield.

On Saturday, November 11, Lifted 24/7 is hosting a ribbon cutting to officially open as a shelter. They are needing donations, the full list can be found below.

To give:

  • CashApp: $liftedtwentyfour7
  • PayPal: @liftedtwentyfour7

Lifted 24/7 is in need of the following items:

  • Sleeping bags
  • Blankets
  • Pillows
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Sanitary napkins
  • Detergent
  • Soap/body wash
  • Men/women razors
  • Shampoo
  • Bath towels/wash cloths
  • Bras of all sizes
  • Underwear of all sizes
  • Warm socks of all sizes
  • Warm cloths of all sizes - sweatshirts and joggers
  • Winter coats of all sizes
  • Tennis shoes, winter boots of all sizes
  • Volunteers to make soups, chilis in freezable containers
  • Paper products - plates, bowls, forks, spoons, napkins, cups
  • Trash bags - 13 gal, 30 gal, 39 gal
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Dish soap
  • Hand towels/dish rags
  • Bike locks
  • Bibles

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Troopers ID school bus driver, truck driver in Rte. 51 crash that left 4 students injured
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Attorney requests bond reduction for Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
Students and parents are shocked after allegations against a Kelly School District teacher and...
Parents and students shocked amid allegations against Kelly school dist. teacher, former teacher’s aide

Latest News

82-year-old Joseph Thornberry was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton around 1 p.m. on...
82-year-old Dunklin County man with Alzheimer’s declared missing
Starting on Friday, November 10, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides...
Historic Downtown Sikeston to hold Annual Holiday Open House
Dean Campbell is a World War II veteran and may be 99 years old but his memory is sharp and his...
Heartland hero closing in on century of life
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Nov. 10 for the Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project. Each...
Ribbon cutting held for Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project ahead of Veterans Day