New shelter opening in West Frankfort to help those struggling in the community

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Fighting homelessness, drug addiction and more. That’s what one church in West Frankfort is doing for their own community, hoping to change people’s lives forever.

Lifted 24/7 is looking to help curb issues they see in their own community by providing the necessary resources to help change for the better. Pastor Julia Barnfield said she noticed that a change was needed.

“I’ve noticed that there was a great need for a homeless shelter for them to go too or a safe place for them to go too because there was nothing around here for them,” said Julia Barnfield.

That’s why Lifted 24/7 Pastors Julia and Kevin Barnfield are starting their own shelter.

“We’re going to accept the ones that are out there and they’re in the trap houses and they’re homeless and on drugs. And we’re going to allow them to come in and feed them and lay their head down so they can have a warm place and even stay here,” said Julia Barnfield.

The Barnfields saw a need in their own backyard. And they wanted to make a positive impact in their own community.

“Those that have been turned away because they been intoxicated or they’ve used or they have a legal issue, we’re not closing the door to them. We’re open 24/7 and as long as people are willing to come in and show effort and make a change, not violent things of that nature, but willing to work through their issues we’re keeping these doors open for them,” said Kevin Barnfield.

Currently they already have 15 people in their shelter. The Barnfields’ goal is to help anyone and everyone get back on their feet.

“And we want to see them do better in life, have more stability, have a more structured life and just be successful in life and never be homeless again once they leave here, never be addicted, never be homeless ever again,” said Julia Barnfield.

On Saturday, November 11, Lifted 24/7 is hosting a ribbon cutting to officially open as a shelter. They are needing donations, the full list can be found below.

To give:

CashApp: $liftedtwentyfour7

PayPal: @liftedtwentyfour7

Lifted 24/7 is in need of the following items:

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Pillows

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Sanitary napkins

Detergent

Soap/body wash

Men/women razors

Shampoo

Bath towels/wash cloths

Bras of all sizes

Underwear of all sizes

Warm socks of all sizes

Warm cloths of all sizes - sweatshirts and joggers

Winter coats of all sizes

Tennis shoes, winter boots of all sizes

Volunteers to make soups, chilis in freezable containers

Paper products - plates, bowls, forks, spoons, napkins, cups

Trash bags - 13 gal, 30 gal, 39 gal

Cleaning supplies

Dish soap

Hand towels/dish rags

Bike locks

Bibles

