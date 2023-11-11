Man arrested after leading Williamson County Sheriff, Deputies on pursuit

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday after he led them on a pursuit.

Around 12:04 a.m. on November 9, Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich and two Deputies were conducting crime suppression patrol operations throughout Williamson County.

While traveling in the area of Oak Street and 22nd Street in Herrin, they observed a male operating a black motorcycle with no registration. The patrol vehicles emergency lighting system was activated and a traffic stop was attempted.

The motorcycle operator, later identified as 31-year-old Billy J. Jeralds, looked over his shoulder at the patrol vehicle and accelerated the motorcycle, continuing westbound on Oak Street at around 70 MPH.

During the pursuit, Jeralds approached the railroad tracks near the intersection of 27th Street and Walnut. He departed the roadway to the west and drove over the railroad tracks before becoming stuck in a yard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy exited the patrol vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to grab the suspect. He then continued to recklessly flee throughout multiple blocks, riding through residential lawns, traveling in opposite lanes, and violating numerous traffic laws.

Jeralds crossed West Tyler Street and entered a field near 501 North 33rd Street at which time his motorcycle became stuck in the field and he began running northwest on foot.

Jeralds was pursued by the patrol vehicle across the field for around 20 yards before the vehicle caught up to him in a backyard in the 500 block of North 35th Street. Sheriff Diederich exited the patrol vehicle and pursued Jeralds on foot as he continued to run. He was given numerous warnings to stop.

As Jeralds fled, Sheriff Diederich and a Deputy arriving on the opposite side of a building were able to corner him. Jeralds resisted efforts to take him into custody and a taser was deployed. Jeralds was then taken into custody without further incident.

Jeralds was discovered to be out of compliance with the requirements to register as a sex offender. Jeralds was arrested and cited for the following:

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Resisting Arrest

Violation of Sex Offender Registry, Duty to Register

Driving While License Suspended

No Valid Driver’s License

Reckless Driving

Speeding

No Valid Registration

Failure to Signal when Required

Disobey Stop Sign

Operating Uninsured Vehicle

Improper Lane Usage

Jeralds was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

