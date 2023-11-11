Illinois High School Football Playoffs Quarterfinals

Heartland Votes
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the...
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the semifinals the next weekend.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The scores are in for the Quarterfinals of the Illinois High School Football Playoffs.

The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 11 will move on to the semifinals the next weekend.

Here are the final scores of the Heartland games played on Saturday:

Class 1A

  • Greenfield beat Sesser-Valier 44-16

Class 2A

  • Athens beat Nashville 28-27

Class 4A

  • Murphysboro beat Harrisburg 25-20

