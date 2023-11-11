Heartland Votes
Heartland hero closing in on century of life

By Jeffrey Bullard
Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Every day, memories of World War II are disappearing.

The military men and women of the Greatest Generation are now in their 90′s or older.

Dean Campbell is a World War II veteran and may be 99 years old but his memory is sharp and his sense of humor still on point.

“My memory works good, it feels like you’re 120,” he laughed.

Dean has made countless memories over the years as a husband, father and friend. Looking back some 81 years, he remembers the moment he decided to serve our country almost like it was yesterday.

“In St. Louis in 1942 on September 26th I saw an ad in the paper,” Campbell explained.

The ad inspired him to join the fight as the U.S. was already close to a year into its involvement in World War II.

This ad directed him to the Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis where he’d enlist in the United States Army Air Corps.

“I flew 35 missions over Germany in World War II,” he said. “I was a gunner in a B-24.”

Dean was assigned to the 446th bomb group.

One of their missions would be in East Anglia County, Britain where he’d help fly around 500 B-24s off base.

“I didn’t get one scratch, thank God for that,” he said.

Dean’s responsibilities were not limited to being a gunner.

He also helped to keep B-24s both in the air and on the air communicating with allied forces.

“Besides being a gunner, I was a mechanic for radio and engines, that’s where the pistons are run like that, they have what they call inline engine and the pistons are lined up in a row in the back of the motor,” Campbell explained.

After the war, Dean readjusted to civilian life settling down and raising a family.

Until decades later when he suffered a terrible loss, the passing of his wife of 27 years.

As Dean grieved the loss of his wife, he met a woman named Dorothy who knew all too well the heartache he was suffering.

Campbell said he first met Dorothy in a JCPenney.

“We got to talking a while, she said her husband died August the 12th of 1971. I said, ‘well, my wife died on August the 12th 1973,’ the same day two years apart.”

Through shared grief, the two found love again.

They married, and are still together nearly 50 years later living in Cape Girardeau.

Dean has some advice for anyone, whether flying over enemy territory or just sitting comfortably on the couch in the morning.

“I’d like to say this, the closer you get to God, the closer he’ll be with you, that’s always true.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

