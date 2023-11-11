First Alert: Sunny, cool conditions for Veterans Day

(KFVS) - It’s a cool, breezy Veterans Day, with plenty of sunshine in store for this weekend.

Meghan Smith says it is a chilly morning, but things will warm up this afternoon. Still keep a jacket on hand, as temperatures will drop again as the sun goes down.

Temps starting off in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in parts of the area this morning. Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect mostly clear skies with a steady breeze out of the east-northeast. Temps will drop into the low 40s, upper 30s overnight.

For Sunday, the morning will be chilly, but highs for the day will be slightly warmer than Saturday. Expect another day of sunny skies.

