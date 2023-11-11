Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Troopers ID school bus driver, truck driver in Rte. 51 crash that left 4 students injured
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Attorney requests bond reduction for Kelly School Dist. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student
Students and parents are shocked after allegations against a Kelly School District teacher and...
Parents and students shocked amid allegations against Kelly school dist. teacher, former teacher’s aide

Latest News

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
82-year-old Joseph Thornberry was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton around 1 p.m. on...
82-year-old Dunklin County man with Alzheimer’s declared missing
Starting on Friday, November 10, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides...
Historic Downtown Sikeston to hold Annual Holiday Open House
Dean Campbell is a World War II veteran and may be 99 years old but his memory is sharp and his...
Heartland hero closing in on century of life
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Nov. 10 for the Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project. Each...
Ribbon cutting held for Sikeston Honors Veterans banner project ahead of Veterans Day