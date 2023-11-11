82-year-old Dunklin County man with Alzheimer’s declared missing

CLARKTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man has been declared missing after going for a drive Friday afternoon.

82-year-old Joseph Thornberry was last seen leaving his home in Clarkton around 1 p.m. on November 10. He left in a 2017 F150 gold four-door pickup truck. According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, the truck had a dented back bumper and a license plate number of 6GN90.

Thornberry went for a ride and has failed to return. The Sheriff’s Office says this is not the first time he has been lost. He may possibly be around the area of the St. Francis River or along the floodways.

According to Joseph Thornberry’s family, he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

