82-year-old Dunklin County man found safe

CLARKTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man who had been declared missing after going for a drive Friday afternoon has been located safe.

82-year-old Joseph Thornberry was declared missing after having been last seen leaving his home in Clarkton around 1 p.m. on November 10. According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, Thornberry has been found safe.

