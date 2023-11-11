16-year-old seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A teenager from Dexter was injured in a crash in Stoddard County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on November 11. The crash location was on Route Y, six miles east of Bloomfield.

The crash occurred when the vehicle, a 2005 GMC Sierra, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Dexter, was seriously injured in the crash.

The juvenile was taken by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. According to MSHP, he was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

