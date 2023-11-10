Small earthquake recorded in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in Pemiscot County on Thursday night, November 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded 6.2 miles northeast of Steele and southwest of Caruthersville at 8:54 p.m.

As of Friday morning, there have been no reports of anyone feeling the quake.

To learn more about quake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

