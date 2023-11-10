Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Small earthquake recorded in Pemiscot County

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded 6.2 miles northeast of Steele...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded 6.2 miles northeast of Steele and southwest of Caruthersville at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in Pemiscot County on Thursday night, November 9.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded 6.2 miles northeast of Steele and southwest of Caruthersville at 8:54 p.m.

As of Friday morning, there have been no reports of anyone feeling the quake.

To learn more about quake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Bus driver, 4 students injured in crash on Route 51 north of Du Quoin
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Crews were called to an early morning house fire on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cape...
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau
Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.
Power nearly restored to all customers in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Light rain this evening, cool and dry this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Breezy evening, chance for rain tomorrow