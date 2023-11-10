Parents and students shocked amid allegations against Kelly school dist. teacher, former teacher’s aide

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One mother in the Kelly school district said her daughter is devastated after her favorite teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

”Mrs. L, I don’t think she really understands how many students loved her, truly loved her and respected her,” Melissa Beshears said.

Beshears want everyone to hear how she feels about her daughter’s favorite teacher, Lindsey Limbaugh, who she and her daughter call Mrs. L. Both Limbaugh and teacher’s aide Kristin Kirker face felony charges of having sexual contact with students.

“I have her cell phone number, anytime there was a problem we went to her,” Beshears said. “And Anna, my daughter, feels like she’s been let down.”

“I honestly couldn’t believe it, my brain couldn’t process,” Anna Beshears said.

The senior at Kelly High School hopped on a phone call with Heartland News after she got out of school on Thursday. She said she looked at Limbaugh like a second mom.

“I always just want to ask her why or if it was worth it,” Anna Beshears said.

As for her mother, she’s still in shock.

“Nobody could have been prepared for any of this to happen,” Melissa Beshears said.

After addressing the sex scandal in an exclusive interview with Heartland News on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Brad Kolwyck posted a message to the community on the schools Facebook page on Thursday.

He said this is the time to support the district, its staff and students.

”This dark storm cannot take the entire focus off of the great things our students are still doing. They are still competing in athletics. They are still preparing for state and national competitions,” Dr. Kolwyck said.

“I really just wish this didn’t happen,” Melissa Beshears said.

She said her daughter is almost done at Kelly High School.

“She graduates December 20th,” Beshears said. “The thing is, that’s thanks to Mrs. L and my daughter doing the hard work and Mrs. L providing the attitude of you know I won’t let her fail.”

But now, she’ll finish without the teacher who helped her get there.

“And she made herself vulnerable to her and she felt safe with her,” Beshears said. “And for this to happen that safety is ripped away.”

The investigation that led to the arrests of both Limbaugh and Kirker is ongoing.

