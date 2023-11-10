Heartland Votes
New Coats, New Hope campaign for children in need in southern Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The 13th annual New Coats, New Hope campaign is collecting money to buy new coats for children in need in southern Illinois.

According to organizers, 100 percent of your donation will be used to buy new winter coats. They’re purchased through the non-profit organization Operation Warm.

The coats will be distributed to children through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Arrowleaf and all Southern 7 Head Start locations.

The deadline to donate is December 15.

You can donate online.

You can also mail or drop off donations at WIBH Radio, 330 S. Main St., Anna, IL 62906. They ask that you make checks or money orders payable to Operation Warm.

