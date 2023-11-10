Heartland Votes
Missouri House Republicans allow Plocher to remain speaker, amid new criticism

Des Peres Republican is subject of House Ethics Committee inquiry
The door to Missouri Speaker of the House Dean Plocher's 3rd floor office in the state Capitol...
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Nov. 10, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri House GOP caucus opted to retain Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, as Speaker of the House during an hours-long meeting in Jefferson City Thursday.

The decision comes amid a weeks-long inquiry by the House Ethics Committee, which was launched following reports by the Missouri Independent of which Plocher was the subject.

One report revealed records showing Plocher personally received reimbursements for costs that were covered by his campaign, – reimbursements he attributed to “an accounting error,” and has since refunded.

Another report from the Missouri Independent cited allegations from a non-partisan house staffer, saying Plocher threatened to fire them for pushing back against his aggressive pursuit of a state contract with a private software company.

Following that report, Plocher fired his Chief of Staff, Kenny Ross, without official explanation.

Plocher came under even more scrutiny when he hired former House Speaker Rod Jetton as Ross’ replacement.

Jetton’s political career was upended when he was charged with second-degree assault, stemming from a woman’s claim that he hit her in the face multiple times and choked her. Jetton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offence in that case.

In the wake of the Independent’s reporting, at least three GOP members of the House have called on Plocher to step down from the leadership position; State Rep. Chris Sander, Rep. Mazzie Boyd and State Rep. Doug Richey. All three are running for reelection or for a Senate seat.

A majority of members, however, sought to withhold final judgement of Plocher until the House Ethics Committee completes its inquiry.

“The one thing that is frustrating to be personally, is that the media and the press have tried him, and they found him guilty,” said State Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City. “I think that’s kind of reckless, because there is a process of due process that we go through, to make sure that we’re doing things on the up and up.”

Griffith said the loudest voices calling for Plocher’s resignation represent a minority “faction” in the Republican caucus.

Many of the chamber’s Democratic members have stayed relatively silent on the initial Plocher allegations, also opting to wait for the committee’s recommendations.

“I for one, want to wait and see what that ethics committee says,” said Rep. Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis City. “When I read the reports that are public out there, my reaction was, ‘this seems kind of common.’ … I can’t help but feel like it’s all part of a political circus with statewide Republican primaries coming up.”

Griffith defended Jetton’s hiring, saying he trusts Speaker Plocher’s judgement.

“The question is, can he lead us after all this drama that’s been going on? I think he actually can. I think that he’s thinking, ‘we can put this behind us.’”

Meredith and other Democrats had more reservations about Plocher’s hiring of Jetton as chief of staff.

“This is somebody that is an admitted abuser of women,” Meredith said. “While I realize people can pay their dues, and have future careers and jobs after making mistakes, – that kind of a mistake is not the kind of thing after which you should be giving a person a heightened level of power in political office. That strikes me as problematic and disrespectful to a lot of victims out there.”

House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, released a statement slamming Jetton’s hiring.

“The speaker’s hiring of a man who pleaded guilty to assault for hitting and choking a woman during a sexual encounter is a gross affront to domestic violence survivors,” Quade said. “An admitted abuser of women has no business holding a position of influence in the Missouri House, and his hiring marks a failure of both judgment and leadership by the speaker. Missourians deserve better.”

The House Ethics Committee chairwoman, Rep. Hannah Kelley, R-Mountain Grove, said the panel will meet again, but as of Wednesday, did not have a date set for the next meeting.

