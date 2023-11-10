Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Bus driver, 4 students injured in crash on Route 51 north of Du Quoin
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Crews were called to an early morning house fire on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cape...
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau
Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.
Power nearly restored to all customers in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Palestinian death toll has passed 11,000
The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families.
Flag ceremony in Cape Girardeau to honor 15 new veterans
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations
Associated Press reporter Richard Lardner kayaks to Sweetheart Island, off the coast of...
COVID-19 fraudster used stolen relief aid to purchase a private island in Florida
FILE - Judge David Peeples prepares to listen to arguments in a hearing about the November...
Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area