Historic Downtown Sikeston to hold Annual Holiday Open House

Starting on Friday, November 10, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides...
Starting on Friday, November 10, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides until 8 p.m.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Historic Downtown Sikeston will be holding their Annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

From Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11, there will be a lot to see and do in Downtown Sikeston.

Starting on Friday, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides until 8 p.m. There will also be many in-store specials that will extend through Saturday. You can find some of the deals on the City of Sikeston, MO. Facebook page.

Along with the specials, those interested can take a tour of Carson’s by Chef Adam Glenn on Friday from 7-8 p.m. Those attending will be able to enjoy some complimentary Wassail and Canapés.

Holiday drinks and snacks will also be provided at certain locations in Downtown Sikeston.

