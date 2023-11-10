Historic Downtown Sikeston to hold Annual Holiday Open House

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Historic Downtown Sikeston will be holding their Annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

From Friday, November 10 to Saturday, November 11, there will be a lot to see and do in Downtown Sikeston.

Starting on Friday, events will include pictures with Santa and carriage rides until 8 p.m. There will also be many in-store specials that will extend through Saturday. You can find some of the deals on the City of Sikeston, MO. Facebook page.

Along with the specials, those interested can take a tour of Carson’s by Chef Adam Glenn on Friday from 7-8 p.m. Those attending will be able to enjoy some complimentary Wassail and Canapés.

Holiday drinks and snacks will also be provided at certain locations in Downtown Sikeston.

