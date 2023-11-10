Full Throttle: Going electric!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular.

This Full Throttle Thursday is about a company that was going electric before you had even heard of Tesla, and why they still think electric is the future of travel.

Tooling around Cape Girardeau in a 1955 Porsche Spyder replica. Taking in the sun, feeling the wind blow and using up company time. But the one thing I am not using is gasoline because this car is fully electric.

With a range of 120 miles, I could do this all day and not use a drop of gas.

Located on Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, at EVTV Motor Verks, the atmosphere is electric and so are all of the vehicles.

You won’t find the smooth idle of an inline six or the rumble of a V-8 here, but you will find a company built on electricity.

Brian Noto is the director of energy and he has believed for year that electric is the future.

Brian and the late Jack Rikard started building electric cars in 2008.

Today, they are using battery systems out of Teslas to take electricity anywhere. They are powered by solar panels and can be used in even the most remote locales.

This is an example of what they’re doing today - it’s a battery system out of a Tesla model 3.

Brain said even if the sun isn’t shining, they can run off the batteries for free. They call it living on sunshine.

And enjoying the sunshine is what I got to do in their Porsche.

Brian said this car has been fully electric since 2011.

If you are interested in the future, he said their world is open to you as well.

You can check out evtv.me for more information. They also have a podcast and a YouTube channel.

