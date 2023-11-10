Heartland Votes
First Alert: Seasonably cool, but pleasant conditions

Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon.
Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’ll have seasonably cool, but pleasant weather through the weekend.

Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon as a band of light rain moves out of the Heartland by daybreak.

Today will be cool with highs ranging around 60 degrees north to 65 south.

A few clouds are possible this evening and overnight.

Patchy frost is possible by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend is looking clear to partly cloudy and cool, with highs around 60 degrees on Saturday and 62 on Sunday.

A warming trend starts next week.

Afternoon highs near 70 degrees are possible by mid-week.

Later in the week there will be an increase in clouds and humidity with a small chance for showers or rain by Thursday and Friday.

