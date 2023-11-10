First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
Cool but pleasant weekend....another warming trend next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll have seasonably cool but pleasant weather through the weekend, with just a few clouds from time to time. A building ridge will bring a warming trend next week. In the short term, a band of light rain will push east of most of the region by about daybreak….with skies becoming mostly sunny. With more sunshine, official highs will be about 60 north to 65 south. A few clouds are possible this evening and overnight otherwise it will be quiet and seasonably cold with light winds….patchy frost is possible by daybreak Saturday. The weekend will be clear to partly cloudy and cool, with highs around 60 Saturday and 62 on Sunday.

As we start next week a developing upper high will bring a warming trend: afternoon highs near 70 are possible by mid-week. Later in the week the flow becomes southerly again with increasing clouds and humidity….with at least a small chance of showers or rain by Thursday and Friday.

