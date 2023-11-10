Calm and mild weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight, expect calm conditions with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s after the sun goes down. Skies will be mostly clear tonight but we could see some more clouds moving in tomorrow morning. Thanks to some low 30s temperatures on Saturday morning, there is a chance for some frost. But by the afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. Sunday is a bit warmer with temperatures warming up to the mid 60s, but expect more sunshine.

Heading into the work week, we will see clouds and some above average temperatures in the upper 60s to start off the week. The rest of the week continues to be slightly warmer with cloudy skies. By Wednesday we are tracking very small chances for rain by the majority of the Heartland will be staying dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.