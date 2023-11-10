Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Calm and mild weekend ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight, expect calm conditions with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s after the sun goes down. Skies will be mostly clear tonight but we could see some more clouds moving in tomorrow morning. Thanks to some low 30s temperatures on Saturday morning, there is a chance for some frost. But by the afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. Sunday is a bit warmer with temperatures warming up to the mid 60s, but expect more sunshine.

Heading into the work week, we will see clouds and some above average temperatures in the upper 60s to start off the week. The rest of the week continues to be slightly warmer with cloudy skies. By Wednesday we are tracking very small chances for rain by the majority of the Heartland will be staying dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Troopers ID school bus driver, truck driver in Rte. 51 crash that left 4 students injured
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Crews were called to an early morning house fire on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cape...
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/10.
First Alert forecast at noon on 11/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/10
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 11/10
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/10
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/10