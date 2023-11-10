Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Jim Harbaugh was banned from coaching at Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten on Friday for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the second-ranked Wolverines.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play at No. 9 Penn State in their toughest matchup of the season so far. His team (9-0) has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school’s first national championship since 1997.

Michigan was prepared to take possible legal action if the conference punished the football program before a full investigation into allegations of an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing operation.

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage contributed.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Troopers ID school bus driver, truck driver in Rte. 51 crash that left 4 students injured
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Crews were called to an early morning house fire on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cape...
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees

Latest News

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb Hatcher have busy lives already. They both work, and they...
Mom with double uterus pregnant in both: ‘Very, very rare’
A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin
A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin