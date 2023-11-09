Veterans Day events in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Several Veterans Day events and ceremonies will be held Friday-Saturday in the Heartland.

Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11, but observed on Friday, Nov. 10 this year.

You can send us your Veterans Day events to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Mo. will host a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 11 a.m.

Volunteers will raise more than 900 flags for the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau County. The flags will be up Friday-Monday, Nov. 13. A flag ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at the park.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Century Casino in Cape Girardeau will give $20 in Free Play to veterans and active military. They will also be included in the Veteran’s 20X multiplier when they show their military ID and use or sign up for a Winners’ Zone card from 10 a.m. to midnight on Veterans Day.

The annual Sikeston Veterans Ceremony will be at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Sikeston Field House. A ribbon cutting ceremony for new banners at Veterans Park will follow.

The annual Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 in historic uptown Jackson. The parade route begins at the intersection of S. High St. and Madison St., proceeds north on S. High St. towards the courthouse for two blocks, turns west onto Main St., continues west on W. Main St. for two blocks and turns south onto S. Russell Ave.

The Jackson R-2 School District will hold its Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at the JHS Event Center. A reception will follow in the JHS Commons.

Turner Brigade volunteers will honor veterans past and present on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. Reenactor and genealogist, Bill Eddleman, will share how to find your Civil War military ancestor. The stone building known as the blockhouse, with its interior displays, will be open for visitation. Admission is free.

John J. Pershing Medical Center will participate in the Veterans Day ceremony at the Butler County Memorial Wall in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Illinois

SIUC will commemorate Veterans Day with its annual vigil at the flagpole and wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11. The vigil starts at 6 a.m. with shift changes every 15 minutes until noon. The wreath-laying ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the flagpole.

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion will host a Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It’s free to the public. They’ll serve French toast, eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk.

Kentucky

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington Streets in Paducah. It will travel along 6th Street before turning right on Broadway and heading toward the riverfront. At Water Street, it will turn left and disband at Jefferson Street.

The Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille in Paducah will begin at approximately 6:15 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, 301 South 5th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 11. Reveille will be played along with the raising of the flag.

An awards ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in Paducah. The event includes honoring the Patriot Award Winner, Distinguished Veteran and the winners of the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest.

The Veterans Day parade in Murray will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Participants will line up on 5th St from Main to Poplar from 9 to 10 am. The parade route will close Main Street from 5th Street through 10th Street, turning north on 10th to the entrance of the Chestnut Park.

