Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow civilians to flee, White House says
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of...
2 day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other
Braden J. Tabor, 18 of Christopher, was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation at...
Burglary investigation leads to arrest; other arrests possible
File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023,...
Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and staffing levels