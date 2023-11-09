Student charged in connection with threat made to Murray High School

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.

The student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to Murray police, they were notified on Thursday, November 9 of a threat made relating to the high school.

During the investigation, detectives and the school resource officer did not find an active danger to the school or students.

Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.

