Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Student charged in connection with threat made to Murray High School

A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.
A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.(staff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.

The student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to Murray police, they were notified on Thursday, November 9 of a threat made relating to the high school.

During the investigation, detectives and the school resource officer did not find an active danger to the school or students.

Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in custody in connection with a house fire...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
You can send us your Veterans Day events to news@kfvs12.com.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland
A food giveaway will be held Saturday, November 11.
Food Giveaway to be held Saturday in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects