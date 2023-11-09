Spaghetti Day raises money for Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spaghetti Day is raising money for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Hosted by the foundation, you can go to the A.C. Brase Arena between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Curbside will be available starting at 4 p.m.
It costs $10 for adults (13+), $7 for children (ages 5-12) and free for ages 4 and under.
The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert.
For more information, you can call the department at 573-339-6340.
