Shawnee Community College Basketball Coach reaches milestone
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College Head Basketball Coach John Sparks reached a major milestone Wednesday night.
Sparks won his 300th game at the school as the Shawnee Saints defeated West Kentucky Community and Technical College 108-51.
Sparks was named Shawnee CC Head Coach in 2002 and also serves as SCC’s Athletic Director.
