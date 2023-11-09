Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College Basketball Coach reaches milestone

Shawnee Community College Head Basketball Coach John Sparks reached a major milestone Wednesday...
Shawnee Community College Head Basketball Coach John Sparks reached a major milestone Wednesday night.
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College Head Basketball Coach John Sparks reached a major milestone Wednesday night.

Sparks won his 300th game at the school as the Shawnee Saints defeated West Kentucky Community and Technical College 108-51.

Sparks was named Shawnee CC Head Coach in 2002 and also serves as SCC’s Athletic Director.

