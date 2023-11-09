Roadway blocked as crews clear scene of house fire in Scott City; State fire marshal to investigate

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are still on scene of a house fire that started around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Scott City, Missouri.

According to Scott City Fire Chief Shawn Jackson, firefighters were called to the scene of a two-story house fire around 3:15 p.m. on November 8. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

It happened on a one-way county road on Lakeview Drive.

The fire was initially spreading to nearby a nearby treeline.

One firefighter was transported to St. Francis Medical Center for minor injuries.

Fire Chief Jackson says the situation has been contained, but crews are still on scene.

Traffic on the roadway is blocked as crews continue to clear the area.

Fire Chief Jackson says the Missouri State Fire Marshal is en route to investigate.

The Scott City Fire Department was assisted by the Cape Fire Dept., Chaffee Fire Dept., Gordonville Fire Dept., Benton Fire Dept., NBC Fire Protection District, Scott County Rural Fire Protection Dist. and the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

This investigation is ongoing.

