Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

River Valley Craft Fair on November 18-19

The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building...
The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building and the 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau((Source: KFVS/Noland Cook))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River Valley Craft Club will be holding their annual Craft Fair next weekend.

The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building and the 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, November 18, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, November 19, the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

Voter mulls choices at an Ohio polling place on November 7, 2023.
‘Missouri is not Ohio’: Opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri
A Kansas man has been convicted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Carbondale...
Kan. man convicted in connection with Carbondale officer-involved shooting in 2016
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
Asian elephant Donna
Donna, Saint Louis Zoo elephant, euthanized after health decline
A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.
Student charged in connection with threat made to Murray High School