River Valley Craft Fair on November 18-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River Valley Craft Club will be holding their annual Craft Fair next weekend.

The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building and the 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, November 18, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, November 19, the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

