Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.
According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of 3:20 a.m., 374 customers in Cape Girardeau County are without power.
A majority of the outages appear to be in the Cape Rock Park area.
Ameren Missouri reports power should be restored by 6 a.m.
Other outages reported by Ameren are in Perry County, Illinois where 3 customers are without power.
Also in southern Illinois, Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association is reporting 4 customers without power.
