Power outages reported in the Heartland

Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.
Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.(KPLC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.

According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of 3:20 a.m., 374 customers in Cape Girardeau County are without power.

A majority of the outages appear to be in the Cape Rock Park area.

Ameren Missouri reports power should be restored by 6 a.m.

Other outages reported by Ameren are in Perry County, Illinois where 3 customers are without power.

Also in southern Illinois, Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association is reporting 4 customers without power.

