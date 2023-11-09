Power outages reported in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.

According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of 3:20 a.m., 374 customers in Cape Girardeau County are without power.

A majority of the outages appear to be in the Cape Rock Park area.

Ameren Missouri reports power should be restored by 6 a.m.

Other outages reported by Ameren are in Perry County, Illinois where 3 customers are without power.

Also in southern Illinois, Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association is reporting 4 customers without power.

