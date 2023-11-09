Heartland Votes
Light rain this evening, cool and dry this weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland, we are tracking some light rain heading into the bootheel this afternoon. The rain will move north, bringing light showers to parts of SEMO and into southern Illinois. Thanks to last night’s cold front, we will see cooler temperatures for this evening, dropping to the 50s this evening. The rain will move out overnight, with much drier conditions to start Friday. Tomorrow morning will have a cool start, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. The Heartland will be warming up to the low 60s by the afternoon, and we will see plenty of sunshine.

Expect our coldest day for the next week to be on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is sunny with low 60s. More clouds move in by Monday and we will start to see temperatures gradually rising to the upper 60s by the end of next week. We are also tracking small chances of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

