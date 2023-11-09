High school students prepare for MoDOT’s 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri students are gearing-up to put their bridges to the test.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will test over 200 bridges entered into its 20th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition will be held on November 15 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

Doors will open at 8 a.m., with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding around 2 p.m. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using only balsa wood, string and glue.

MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks said the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads will be named the winners.

Prizes donated by local businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners, as well as for the most aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest. Cash prizes will also be given to the top five schools with the best overall performance.

