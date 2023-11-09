Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Herrin resident to be honored with a Quilt of Valor on 102nd birthday

Don Benitone will be honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation...
Don Benitone will be honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and hosted by City of Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini(Community of Faith Church)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A life-long Herrin resident and World War II Veteran will be honored on his 102 birthday.

On November 16, Don Benitone will be honored in a special ceremony being led by the Quilts of Valor Foundation and hosted by City of Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at the Herrin City Hall Council Room.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization, locally represented by The Little Egypt Quilters. Led my group leader, Mrs. Ann Collins, the organization will be leading the special ceremony and group presentation, being hosted by Mayor Steve Frattini.

Don Benitone has lived on the grounds of his family home his entire life, other than his time at McKendree University and during his service during WWII. Currently, he continues to live in the home he built after the war.

All are invited to share their support for Don Benitone at the ceremony. You can also mail him cards to his home: Don Benitone, 2517 North 13th Street, Herrin, IL. 62948.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

The demolition date has been pushed back a third time for the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River...
Demolition of old U.S. 60 Cumberland River ‘Smithland’ Bridge delayed again to end of Nov.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9.
Crews on scene of crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin involving school bus, semi
Taylor Kelce is available for adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.
Taylor Kelce available for adoption at Southeast Mo. Pets
The suspect was identified as Patricia L. Graf, 44, of Scott City. She’s facing a charge of...
Woman accused of setting house on fire in Scott City
A student was charged in connection with a threat made to Murray High School.
Student charged in connection with threat made to Murray High School